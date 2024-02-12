Society Foreign medical experts, students share joy of Tet in Vietnam Cuban experts and doctors at Dong Hoi Vietnam-Cuba friendship hospital in the central province of Quang Binh and international students at Thai Nguyen University in the northern province of the same name have been celebrating the ongoing Lunar New Year Festival (called Tet in Vietnamese) – the longest and biggest traditional festival in Vietnam.

Society Hanoi's youths keep Tet spirit in style In today's fast-paced world, many young people in the capital city of Hanoi have found their own ways to experience the Lunar New Year Festival (called Tet in Vietnamese) suitable to modern life while still preserving the essence of the traditional celebration.

Society Vietnamese students in Israel celebrate Lunar New Year Vietnamese students at the Arava International Centre for Agriculture Training (AICAT) in the south of Israel have held a get-together to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival 2024.

Society Localities welcome first tourists in Lunar New Year The Da Nang International Airport in the central city of the same name welcomed more than 125 domestic and international flights carrying over 17,000 passengers on February 10, the first day of the Year of the Dragon.