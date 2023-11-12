Society Ceremony honours Vietnamese Thai teachers The Association of Vietnamese People in Thailand and the Vietnamese community in Mukdahan province on November 11 organised a ceremony to honour the Vietnamese Thai teachers who have made significant contributions to the teaching of the Vietnamese language in Thailand.

Society Public administrative centre opens in Thu Duc city The Public Administrative Centre of Thu Duc city, Ho Chi Minh City, was inaugurated on November 11, becoming the first of its kind in the southern metropolis.

Society Upgraded Vietnamese pagoda inaugurated in Laos Phase one of the upgrade of Bo De Pagoda, a Vietnamese pagoda in the central Lao province of Khammouane, was inaugurated at a ceremony on November 12.

Society Vietnam, RoK journalists exchange experience in digital transformation A delegation of the Vietnam Journalists' Association (VJA), led by its Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Loi, paid a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from November 5-10 to exchange experience with Korean partners in adapting to the digital transformation period.