Vietnamese crowd pagodas on New Year’s Day
-
Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district is crowded with people coming to seek divine blessings. (Photo: VNA)
-
Visiting pagodas during the Lunar New Year is not merely an activity associated with Buddhism but has become an age-old cultural tradition and an indispensable part of Vietnamese people’s spiritual lives. (Photo: VNA)
-
Some go to a pagoda not just to pray for good things in the coming year but also to reflect on what they have done in the past, find peace for their soul, and leave all hardship behind. (Photo: VNA)
-
For every Vietnamese, going to pagodas at the beginning of the year is a long-standing custom that contributes to creating a rich national culture. (Photo: VNA)
-
The custom not only expresses a desire for a happy and prosperous life but also helps teach Vietnamese people about their roots and traditions. (Photo: VNA)