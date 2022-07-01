President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Nguyen Dinh Khang (L) and Secretary General of CTC Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento (Photo: VNA)

Havana (VNA) – President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Nguyen Dinh Khang held talks with representatives of the Central Union of Cuban Workers (CTC) on June 30, as part of the VGCL delegation’s official visit to the Latin American country.



During the talks, Politburo member of the Communist Party of Cuba and Secretary General of CTC Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento briefed the guests on economic difficulties facing Cuba due to various factors, as well as new tasks of the country's trade union



The official said he hopes that the VGCL will share its experience with the CTC in in ensuring the interests of workers in the non-state economic sectors.



For his part, Khang expressed his belief that the Cuban people and workers will continue to promote their creativity to overcome existing difficulties, affirming that the VGCL is willing to strengthen exchange and share experience in developing trade unions in various economic sectors.



Besides proposals on strengthening cooperation between the two trade union organisations in order to deepen the Vietnam – Cuba special solidarity, Khang suggested the two unions further boost cooperation at international union forums and become bridges to other unions in the region.



The two sides highlighted the decisive role played by labourers in the current society and the increasing importance of trade unions in promoting and protecting the rights of workers.



On the occasion, the VGCL presented 25,000 EUR (over 26,000 USD) and other gifts to the CTC.



The same day, the Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at the José Martí monument in Hanna in memory of the Cuban national hero, and visited the Fidel Centre in the capital city./.