This restaurant is a popular spot among Japanese culinary TikTokers wanting to try authentic Vietnamese tastes.

Phở Vui is a famous pho restaurant in Japan and focuses on serving delicious Vietnamese flavours and bringing joyful and comfortable moments to diners.

Such tastes are even more special when you can enjoy them right in the middle of Tokyo.

To satisfy the yearning among Vietnamese people in Japan for the taste of hometown pho and among Japanese wanting to enjoy a bowl of hot noodles, the first large-scale Vietnamese Pho Festival has been held in Tokyo.

It was also the first pho festival held abroad.

Not only hot Vietnamese pho but packets of instant pho and Cung Dinh, Hao Hao, and Omachi instant noodles are all familiar brands widely welcomed by Japanese people.

These noodles are available at any supermarket or convenience store in Japan. Imports of Vietnamese instant noodles in 2022 were worth more than 3.3 million USD, representing an increase of 5.6-fold compared to 2017.

The number of Vietnamese people living in Japan is on the rise and currently stands at about 500,000. Vietnamese culture and cuisine are also becoming closer and more familiar to Japanese people as these numbers grow./.

VNA