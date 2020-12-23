Vietnamese culinary culture introduced in Laos
A diverse range of traditional Vietnamese cuisine were introduced at the multinational culinary festival held at the National University of Laos in Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) - A multinational culinary festival was held at the National University of Laos in Vientiane capital on December 23, attracting thousands of students, including those studying Vietnamese.
A diverse range of traditional Vietnamese cuisine were introduced at the event, with all of the dishes being prepared and served by students from the University’s faculty of Vietnamese language.
The annual event, organised by the National University of Laos, aims to offer a venue for students from various faculties that make up the university to strengthen cultural exchange and gain greater insights into different cultures, along with sampling culinary specialties from countries throughout the region and around the world.
According to organisers, in addition to tasting typical dishes from nations across 12 booths, visitors to the event learned about the land, people and culture of countries and enjoyed art performances by participating students./.