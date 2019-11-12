Vietnamese culture captures Italy’s attention
Vietnamese culture and traditional arts were on display at a festival in Italy’s Tuscany region from November 1 to 10.
A performance featuring Vietnam's traditional musical instruments at the festival (Photo: VNA)
Rome (VNA) – Vietnamese culture and traditional arts were on display at a festival in Italy’s Tuscany region from November 1 to 10.
The programme aimed at bolstering cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the countries. It was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the organisers of Festival dell’ Oriente, which took place in Carrara city, Massa-Carrara province.
This is the first time Vietnam has participated in the festival as an honorary guest. Images of Vietnam, along with the country’s traditional costumes and cultural spaces, were on show at the main zone of the festival.
In addition, Vietnamese products such as rattan and bamboo products and conical hats were introduced at the event.
The highlight of Vietnam’s zone included traditional dance and water puppet performances.
Vice mayor of Carrara Marteo Martinelli said the event served as solid proof of cultural cooperation and exchanges between Italy and Vietnam. He also voiced his hope that more activities will be jointly held in the future.
The Festival dell’ Oriente is one of the greatest events connected to Eastern culture in Italy, featuring various Asian nations like Japan, Laos, Thailand and India, among others. It is held several times a year across Italy, each of them attracting up to 170,000 visitors./.
The programme aimed at bolstering cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the countries. It was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the organisers of Festival dell’ Oriente, which took place in Carrara city, Massa-Carrara province.
This is the first time Vietnam has participated in the festival as an honorary guest. Images of Vietnam, along with the country’s traditional costumes and cultural spaces, were on show at the main zone of the festival.
In addition, Vietnamese products such as rattan and bamboo products and conical hats were introduced at the event.
The highlight of Vietnam’s zone included traditional dance and water puppet performances.
Vice mayor of Carrara Marteo Martinelli said the event served as solid proof of cultural cooperation and exchanges between Italy and Vietnam. He also voiced his hope that more activities will be jointly held in the future.
The Festival dell’ Oriente is one of the greatest events connected to Eastern culture in Italy, featuring various Asian nations like Japan, Laos, Thailand and India, among others. It is held several times a year across Italy, each of them attracting up to 170,000 visitors./.