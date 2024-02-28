Videos Over 200 makers join clay firecracker festival The traditional clay firecracker festival has recently opened in the national special relics complex Con Son – Kiep Bac in the northern province of Hai Duong. The festival drew the participation of more than 200 local firecracker makers.

Videos Vietnam Poetry Day features ethnic heritage in poetry treasury The 22nd celebration of Vietnam Poetry Day, held at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi recently, brought to the public a valuable heritage in the form of a poetry treasury from all 54 ethnic groups around Vietnam.