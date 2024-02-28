Vietnamese culture introduced at Russian university
A performance at the event (Photo: VNA)Moscow (VNA) – Vietnamese cultural values have been introduced to international friends during an event held by the Financial University (FU) under the Government of the Russian Federation in Moscow on February 27.
The event featured diverse cultural, art and culinary activities with the engagement of Vietnamese students in the Financial University.
It included an exhibition showcasing traditional culture of Vietnam and the Vietnam-Russia friendship as well as activities of Vietnamese students in the university, an art programme with Vietnamese songs and dances performed by Vietnamese students, and the introduction of typical Vietnamese dishes.
Addressing the event, FU President Stanislav Prokofiev highlighted the friendship and win-win relations between Russia and Vietnam over decades, which he described as a rare and unprecedented relationship in the world, with 180 students and post-graduates.
Prokofiev revealed a plan to organise a Vietnam Day in the FU to create a venue for Vietnamese students to meet and introduce Vietnamese culture and art to their peers from Russia and other countries.
Meanwhile, Counselor Nguyen Doan Hai from the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia hailed the idea to organise the event, saying that it will contribute to promoting the friendship between Vietnamese and Russian people as well as the FU and the embassy./.