Vietnamese culture spotlighted on Belgian media
BRUZZ, a Begian multimedia media outlet, recently released a video to honour Vietnam’s cultural diversity.
A five-fruit tray is indispensable for each Vietnamese family during Tet. (Photo: VNA)
The reportage zoomed in on the Vietnamese community in Brussels and highlights cross culture through the stories about a French artist writing calligraphy in Vietnamese, Vietnamese-Belgian families ushering in Lunar New Year 2024, or Vietnamese-Belgian youths eager to explore Vietnamese culture.
A part of the reportage spotlighted the life of Maria Truong, a woman who was born and grew up in Denmark but developed her career in Brussels. Maria is currently working at the Belgian – Vietnamese Alliance where she connects partners from both countries to organise conferences, helping enterprises seek and set up cooperation, business, and investment ties.
Her story is a vivid illustration for the diversity of the Vietnamese community in Belgium while demonstrating the cultural interference in the modern life.
The video also discovered the poetry of Nhu Quynh de Prelle, an independent writer and artist in Brussels. Beyond culture and art, a talk with Quynh also underlined the society’s sustainable development in the future.
Nénuphar, one of the oldest Vietnamese restaurants in Brussels, was also introduced in the video. It is a popular destination for those who love Vietnamese food and an indispensable part of Brussels’s culinary diversity./.