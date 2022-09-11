Vietnamese culture, tourism promoted in Malaysia
The exhibition hosted by the Vietnam - Malaysia Business Association (VMBIZ) features an "ao dai" fashion show. (Photo: VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Vietnam – Malaysia Business Association (VMBIZ) hosted an exhibition promoting Vietnamese culture, arts and destinations within the framework of a celebration of Malaysia – Japan diplomatic relations on September 10 – 11.
It also formed part of a series of events to mark the 40th anniversary of the Look East Policy (LEP) initiated by Malaysia in 1982.
The event saw the attendance of a number of cultural and tourism experts from Malaysia, Japan and regional countries.
The Vietnam display consisted of three zones, one for “ao dai” (Vietnamese traditional gown), one for popular tourist destinations across Vietnam and products of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and the third for Vietnamese specialties such as tea, coffee and Moon cakes.
An ao dai fashion show was also organised, attracting great attention of visitors.
VMBIZ Vice President Nguyen Thi Thanh Van said the celebration event is a good opportunity for Vietnam to popularise its culture, arts and destinations among people from regional countries. It also provides lessons for the preparation of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam – Malaysia diplomatic ties next year, she said./.