Nakama Yosakoi dance group from Vietnam perform on street. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) - Vietnam's Nakama Yosakoi dance group performed at the 21st Harajuku Omotesando Genki Matsuri Super Yosakoi which opened in Tokyo, Japan, on August 26.

On the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam – Japan diplomatic ties, Nakama Yosakoi is the only foreign team invited to perform at the festival along with more than 100 local groups.

Nakama Yosakoi is a dance group sponsored by the UNESCO Information Centre under the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations. It was set up to create a playground for Yosakoi enthusiasts in Vietnam, as well as contribute to the enhancement of people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

The 24-strong group performed a dance named “Irodori” (Colouring), which was inspired by the Vietnamese fairy tale “Cong va Qua” (A peacock and a crow), at the festival and won the applause of the audience.

Japanese people enjoy the enthusiastic performance of the Nakama Yosakoi dance team at Yoyogi Park (Photo: VNA)

The group attended the 15th Harajuku Omotesandou Super Yosakoi Genki Matsuri Festival in 2015 and won the “Outstanding Newcomer” Award.



The Harajuku Omotesando Genki Matsuri Super Yosakoi is held annually in Tokyo to honour the traditional Yosakoi dance of Kochi prefecture. This year, it features more than 100 teams with over 5,000 dancers and is expected to attract nearly 1 million visitors./.