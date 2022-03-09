Le Thi Tuyet Mai,head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the UN, World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva.

(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – The Vietnamese mission to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation, and other international organisations in Geneva attended gender equality-related meetings held on March 8 to mark the International Women’s Day.



Held under this year's theme of “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, the event aims to recognise the contributions by women and girls who are leading the way in climate change adaptation and response and building a sustainable future for all as advancing gender equality and tackling climate change are the greatest challenges to humanity in the 21st century.



The mission took part in webinars entitled “Empowering women in green trade" and “Sharing experiences relating to gender mainstreaming in national policy”, and attended an exhibition on the contributions of female leaders to multilateralism and progress in the areas of peace and security, human rights and development.



At a meeting held the same day, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the mission, highlighted the implementation of gender equality as well as the advancement of the issue at multilateral forums in Geneva.



She said female diplomats have promoted their creativity, intelligence, and enthusiasm to fulfill their political tasks, helping international friends have a better understanding of Vietnam's policies and achievements on gender equality./.