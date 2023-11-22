Society Binh Thuan determined to crack down on illegal fishing vessels The People’s Committee of the south-central province of Binh Thuan has asked localities and agencies to complete the list of unqualified fishing vessels that have not registered for operation or applied for fishing licence.

Society Vietnamese, Lao provinces tighten special solidarity Delegations from Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh and Khammouan province of Laos presented gifts, and handed over civil works to the authority and people of Lang Khang village cluster in the Lao locality at a ceremony on November 22.

Society Vietnam, Thailand journalists’ associations strengthen cooperation A delegation of the Vietnam Journalists' Association (VJA), led by its Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Loi, have been paying a working visit to Thailand from November 21-25 to strengthen cooperation with the Thai counterpart organisation.

Society Vietnam News Agency participates in Global Media Congress Vietnam News Agency (VNA) participated with a special stall in the second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC), held from 14th – 16th November, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.