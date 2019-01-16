Designer Phuong My (Photo: internet)

For the first time ever, Vietnamese designers have been invited to display their wares at one of the world’s ‘Big Four’ fashion weeks.Cong Tri and Phuong My will introduce their latest fashion collections at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2019 in the US on February 12.Tri said he will introduce his new designs for the winter this year.In preparation for the event, from January 2018, Tri collaborated with Kate Young – a world-leading stylist - to make the collection.Designer Phuong My studied in the US from the age of 13 and graduated from the Academy of Art in San Francisco.Before attending the NYFW 2019, My’s designs have been displayed at fashion events worldwide, and her clothes are sold in more than 20 nations such as Italy, France, the UK, Japan and Belgium.She was one of the most influential figures under-30 voted by Forbes Vietnam magazine in 2015.The NYFW will take place in New York on February 8-16.-VNA