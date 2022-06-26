Vietnamese diplomat seeks stronger cooperation between Vietnam, Sakha Republic
Vietnamese Consul General to Vladivostok Nguyen Dang Hien made a working trip to the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) from June 21-25 with the aim of promoting cooperation between Vietnam and this republic of Russia.
Vietnamese Consul General to Vladivostok Nguyen Dang Hien meets Head of Sakha Republic Aisen Nikolaev. (Photo: VNA)
At a meeting with the Head of Sakha Republic Aisen Nikolaev, Hien recalled the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Russia from the time of the Soviet Union.
He informed the host of Vietnam’s economic recovery and development, particularly the encouraging economic indicators in the first five months of 2022.
The diplomat stressed that Vietnam-Russia trade has seen remarkable growth, particularly after the Vietnam-EAEU free trade agreement took effect in October 2016, which is partly attributable to the Sakha republic’s contribution. However, Vietnam-Sakha cooperation in economy, trade, investment and tourism has not matched their respective potential, Hien said.
The head of Sakha republic said he believes the visit of Consul General Hien will create a new impetus and open up new opportunities for the two sides.
He said the republic plans to enhance partnership with Vietnam in the supply of minerals, specifically coal, and seek joint projects in industry, tourism and sports. He added that Yakutia enterprises will participate in an upcoming international trade expo in Vietnam.
During the trip to Sakha, the Consul General also held talks with Minister of Foreign Relations and Ethnic Affairs Gavril Kirillinyi, Minister of Business, Trade and Tourism Timur Khandy, Mayor of Yakutsk Evgheni Grigoriev and the Director General. Agency for Investment Promotion and Export Support of Sakha Republic.
The two sides discussed ways to increase cooperation between their localities and businesses, with a focus on Sakha republic’s strength in natural resources, and possibilities of partnership in tourism and the export of Vietnamese farm produce to Russia via the Far East.
Hien also had a meeting with the Vietnamese community in Yakutsk./.