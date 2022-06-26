Business Agricultural sector ensures food security, exports Vietnam has continued to make gains in agro-forestry-fishery production, and seen increases in agricultural exports thanks to its successful COVID-19 containment.

Business PM attends Da Nang 2022 Investment Forum Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 25 attended the Da Nang 2022 Investment Forum held in both online and in-person formats in the central city of the same name with the participation of a total of 900 delegates.

Politics PM attends Da Nang Investment Forum 2022 On the afternoon of June 25, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the Da Nang Investment Forum 2022.

Business RoK’s investment into Vietnam property market increases Vietnam's real estate is an increasingly attractive sector for investors from the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to Savills Vietnam.