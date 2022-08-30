Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai (in blue) speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA) Geneva (VNA) - The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN,



Addressing the event, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai affirmed that under the leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, generations of diplomats have constantly contributed to the cause of national liberation, construction, defence, and development, as well as to enhancing Vietnam's position in the international arena.



She said the operations of the permanent mission have been strengthening the nation’s foreign affairs at the centre of multilateral external relations, and asserting a fact that Vietnam is a responsible member of the international community.



Meanwhile, the country has established economic relations with more than 230 countries and territories, and signed 15 free trade agreements (FTA), including new-generation FTAs. It has also been an active member of more than 70 important multilateral organisations and forums.



Mai requested the mission to make further contributions to multilateral and bilateral diplomacy and improve its affairs regarding the Vietnamese communities overseas.



A documentary reviewing milestones achieved throughout the 77 years of the sector’s history was screened at the event./.

