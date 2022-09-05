At the fair (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam joined more than 40 other countries at the International Gastronomy Village 2022 in Paris from September 1-4 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Southeast Asian nation introduced dishes such as nem (spring rolls), fried noodles, bread and sugarcane juice, along with its traditional martial arts and folk music.



This is the first time Vietnam has attended the festival, the sixth of its kind, which took place at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, attracting some 30,000 visitors.



One of the biggest gourmet events in Paris, the International Gastronomy Village features popular cuisines and cultures from over 50 countries and French regions.



It included tasting sessions, food catering corners, craft products, cooking lessons, concerts and shows./.