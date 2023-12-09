Society Ambassador visits Vietnam's French friend Madeleine Riffaud Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang has visited and presented gifts to Madeleine Riffaud, a French revolutionary and former journalist of the French newspaper L'Humanité, and a close friend of the Vietnamese people.

Society Vietnam elected as Vice Chair of UNESCO's key committee Vietnam was elected as the Vice Chair of the UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage on December 8 during the committee's 18th session in Kasane, Botswana.

Society NA leader launches Vietnam Town in Thai province National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 9 cut the ribbon to launch the Vietnam Town in Thailand's northeastern Udon Thani province, which is the first in Thailand and the world.

Society Int’l organisations continue early action support for Vietnam to reduce disaster risks The national steering committee for natural disaster prevention and control held a meeting with international partners in Hanoi on December 8, highlighting the role of early warning and early action in natural disaster risk mitigation.