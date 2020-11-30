Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked over the phone with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on November 30.



Lauding and appreciating the Dutch Government's provision of an aid package worth 2 million EUR for flood victims in Vietnam’s central region, Phuc affirmed the two nations will continue working closely and effectively implementing cooperation programmes within the framework of their strategic partnership in response to climate change, water management, and natural disaster risk mitigation.





Both leaders expressed their delight at the robust growth of the Vietnam – Netherlands comprehensive partnership, which was established during Rutte’s visit to Vietnam in 2019, despite COVID-19 impacts. The bilateral trade now reaches 6.2 billion USD, up 2 percent on-year.



They said they believe the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, which took effect in August this year, will be the driving force of and create opportunities for expanding cooperation between Vietnamese and Dutch enterprises.



They said they are pleased with the development of the comprehensive partnership across fields such as politics-diplomacy, economy, and collaboration in agriculture and climate change adaptation.



Phuc stated Vietnam always values the growth of its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with the Netherlands, considering the country its top partner in climate change adaptation and sustainable farming development. He hoped for the European country's further assistance for the agricultural transformation plan in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta for 2020 – 2023 and other cooperation programmes in the region.



Rutte, for his part, lauded Vietnam’s measures and efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control. Phuc stated Vietnam is willing to work with other nations in the work, as well as in trade reconnection and economic recovery.



On the occasion, the Vietnamese leader briefed on outcomes of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits. He welcomed the Netherlands’ proposal to join the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), considering it an important basis to further promote the ASEAN-Netherlands and ASEAN-EU collaboration.



Phuc said he hopes to soon host Rutte in his future visit to Vietnam./.