Business Infographic 20 billion USD goal set for wood export in 2025 Vietnam’s exports of wood and wooden products are expected to rake in 20 billion USD in 2025 and 20.4 billion USD in 2030, per a project freshly approved by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.

Business Infographic Mekong Delta set to become agricultural economic hub by 2030 The Mekong Delta is set to become a sustainable, dynamic and highly efficient agricultural economic hub of the country, the region and the world by 2030.

Business Infographic Vietnam accounts for 10 per cent of global footwear exports Viet Nam occupied over 10 percent of share in the world footwear market for the first time, according to the World Footwear Yearbook 2021.

Business Infographic Agricultural exports: US becomes Vietnam's biggest consumer With export turnover of 2.3 billion USD, the US surpassed China to become the largest consumer of Vietnamese agricultural products in the first two months of 2022.