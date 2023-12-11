World Indonesia, RoK to use local currencies for transactions Bank Indonesia (BI) and the Bank of Korea (BOK) on December 10 embarked on a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at utilising local currencies for financial and economic transactions.

World PM Hun Manet’s Vietnam visit to bring great benefits to Cambodian people: scholar The official visit to Vietnam by Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet from November 11-12 will bring about great benefits to Cambodian people, according to an article on Cambodia’s Domrey News website.

World Chinese journalist highlights developments in Vietnam-China relations The relationship between Vietnam and China has seen strong, stable and positive developments in the past time, especially since Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to China in November 2022, said a Chinese journalist.

World Malaysian gov't encourages people to use electric vehicles The Malaysian government is committed to increasing the acceptance level of Malaysians to shift to electric-based vehicles including electric motorcycles, the country’s Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said on December 8.