Business Energy development must go hand-in-hand with economic growth: Insiders Vietnam needs to develop its energy sector in tandem with economic development, thereby constructing appropriate strategies to promote sustainable development and ensure national energy security, said insiders.

Business Multisectoral collaboration can bring high benefits: Experts Multisectoral collaboration has become a rising trend among the Vietnamese business community, especially micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises thanks to benefits for all parties involved, according to experts.

Business Digital transformation crucial for logistics growth: Insiders Digital transformation is a new and breakthrough measure to assist in the process of industrialisation and modernisation of the country as well as particular sectors, including logistics, while prompting green transition, according to insiders.

Business Infographic Bright spots seen in Vietnam’s agriculture sector in 2023 In the face of a host of difficulties and challenges, especially regarding export markets for forestry and fishery products, Vietnam’s agriculture sector is nonetheless estimated to have posted GDP growth of 3.83% - the highest figure in recent years.