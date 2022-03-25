Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand takes citizen protection measures
After learning about a Vietnamese sailor in distress at sea and another Vietnamese citizen rescued from sea by Thailand, the Vietnamese Embassy in the country has quickly contacted local competent agencies and carried out citizen protection.
As of 5pm on March 25, Quan was picked up by Thai naval forces and taken to hospital, with entry procedures to be completed later. (Photo: VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – After learning about a Vietnamese sailor in distress at sea and another Vietnamese citizen rescued from sea by Thailand, the Vietnamese Embassy in the country has quickly contacted local competent agencies and carried out citizen protection.
To Dinh Quan, a 35-year-old sailor of the ship named Phu An – 368/17 TV, met an accident and got injured while the ship was en route to Thailand’s Phuket island. The ship’s captain asked for emergency aid for the sailor at Phuket port.
The embassy sent a diplomatic note to the Thai Foreign Ministry and competent agencies in Phuket province, asking them to provide relief aid and create all possible conditions to help him access medical services as soon as possible.
As of 5pm on March 25, Quan was picked up by Thai naval forces and taken to hospital, with entry procedures to be completed later.
The embassy said it will continue to coordinate closely with local competent agencies to provide emergency aid for the sailor, and take citizen protection measures when necessary.
Meanwhile, 37-year-old Ho Hoang Hung, from Tan Thanh commune, Can Duoc district, Long An province, arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok on March 2, and travelled to Phuket.
He set off from Phuket on a rubber dinghy on March 9, planning to sail across Andaman to India to look for his wife, whom he has not seen for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hung was found by Thai fishermen near the Similan Islands, about 80 kilometres off the Thai mainland on March 23, and taken to the shore by competent forces of Thailand.
The embassy said it contacted Thai naval forces on March 24 and talked to Hung over phone.
According to the embassy, the man is now under medical monitoring at the Phuket hospital, and in stable condition. However, he still needs further mental health checkups.
An official in charge of citizen protection at the embassy told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents that Hung had never gone to the embassy for marriage procedures.
He has no intention of returning to Vietnam, but wants to ask for visa extension in Thailand as his visa will expire on March 31, to seek ways to travel to India, the official said.
The embassy has given consultations to Hung regarding legal regulations in Thailand, and asked him to observe local law.
It will continue to coordinate with local competent agencies to deal with emerging issues (if any) and take citizen protection measures when necessary./.
To Dinh Quan, a 35-year-old sailor of the ship named Phu An – 368/17 TV, met an accident and got injured while the ship was en route to Thailand’s Phuket island. The ship’s captain asked for emergency aid for the sailor at Phuket port.
The embassy sent a diplomatic note to the Thai Foreign Ministry and competent agencies in Phuket province, asking them to provide relief aid and create all possible conditions to help him access medical services as soon as possible.
As of 5pm on March 25, Quan was picked up by Thai naval forces and taken to hospital, with entry procedures to be completed later.
The embassy said it will continue to coordinate closely with local competent agencies to provide emergency aid for the sailor, and take citizen protection measures when necessary.
Meanwhile, 37-year-old Ho Hoang Hung, from Tan Thanh commune, Can Duoc district, Long An province, arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok on March 2, and travelled to Phuket.
He set off from Phuket on a rubber dinghy on March 9, planning to sail across Andaman to India to look for his wife, whom he has not seen for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hung was found by Thai fishermen near the Similan Islands, about 80 kilometres off the Thai mainland on March 23, and taken to the shore by competent forces of Thailand.
The embassy said it contacted Thai naval forces on March 24 and talked to Hung over phone.
According to the embassy, the man is now under medical monitoring at the Phuket hospital, and in stable condition. However, he still needs further mental health checkups.
An official in charge of citizen protection at the embassy told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents that Hung had never gone to the embassy for marriage procedures.
He has no intention of returning to Vietnam, but wants to ask for visa extension in Thailand as his visa will expire on March 31, to seek ways to travel to India, the official said.
The embassy has given consultations to Hung regarding legal regulations in Thailand, and asked him to observe local law.
It will continue to coordinate with local competent agencies to deal with emerging issues (if any) and take citizen protection measures when necessary./.