Society Virtual exhibition marks Earth Hour 2022 The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has organised a virtual exhibition using VR360 virtual reality application to mark Earth Hour 2022.

Society OIF Secretary General attends launch ceremony of Francophone space in Hanoi Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo attended the launch of a Francophone space at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) on March 25.

Society Vietnam enhances cooperation with SOS Children’s Villages International Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha had a meeting with a delegation of SOS Children’s Villages International led by its President Dereje Wordofa Gidda in Hanoi on March 24.

Society Prime Minister extends greetings on Khmer Chol Chnam Thmay festival Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent greetings to Khmer ethnic people on the occasion of their traditional Chol Chnam Thmay (New Year) festival, which falls on April 14-16 this year.