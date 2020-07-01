Minister Counselor at the Vietnamese Embassy in the US Hoang Thi Thanh Nga (second from left) presents the face masks to authorities in Washington D.C. (Photo: VNA)

Washington D.C., (VNA) - The Embassy of Vietnam in the US handed over 3,500 Made-in-Vietnam face masks to authorities in Washington D.C. on June 30 to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the ceremony, Minister Counselor Hoang Thi Thanh Nga spoke highly of efforts undertaken by the US capital to curb the spread of the disease while maintaining appropriate activities.

She expressed a belief that the city will soon overcome the challenges and help the lives of local residents return to normal, and pledged that staff members at the embassy would always comply with local guidelines on battling the pandemic.

The diplomat also expressed a hope for stronger Vietnam-US relations in the time to come, as the two countries mark 25th anniversary of bilateral ties being normalised this year.

Kimberly Bassett from the Washington D.C. administration said the masks will be distributed to the city’s public schools prior to the new term beginning.

She vowed to closely cooperate with and create favourable conditions for the embassy to act as a bridge linking the Governments and people of the two countries./.