Different to the usual solemn atmosphere, today teachers and students at the Nguyen Du Lao - Vietnamese Bilingual School got together to make “banh chung” (square glutinous rice cake), a traditional Tet delight.

Trinh Minh Thai was born and grows up in Laos, and today he’s quite proud to help his Lao friends at school learn how to make “banh chung” and explain the meaning of the cake in Vietnamese culture.

Making the cakes proved popular among Vietnamese and Lao alike, as it gave the teachers and students the chance to get together and gain a better understanding of Vietnam’s traditional customs and culture.

Making “banh chung” attracted hundreds of teachers and students, who had a lot of fun with their creations./.

VNA