Vietnamese expats’ personnel firms important to Czech development: diplomat
At the ceremony (Source: VNA)
Prague (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ho Minh Tuan has praised the role of personnel enterprises owned by overseas Vietnamese in the country in meeting the demand of the host country for its socio-economic development.
Speaking at a ceremony on December 15, Tuan also expressed his hope that Vietnamese companies and labourers will make greater contributions to the host society in the coming time.
Representatives from Czech enterprises using Vietnamese labourers spoke highly of their working skill, saying that they always ensure good working quality.
The Vietnamese community in the Czech republic was recognised as an ethnic minority group in the East European country in 2013, now numbering about 70,000./.