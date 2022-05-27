Business Vietnam to have 184 fishing ports by 2050: draft plan Vietnam will have a total of 184 fishing ports, capable of handling approximately 3 million tonnes of fish annually, and 160 typhoon shelters for boats by 2050 under a plan drafted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business G&P Global Ratings raises Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating The S&P Global Ratings on May 26 raised its long-term sovereign credit rating on Vietnam to “BB+” with a “stable” outlook on the back of strong economic recovery, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on May 27 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,109 VND/USD on May 27, up 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Quang Ninh tops PCI rankings for five consecutive years Quang Ninh secured the lead in the 2021 Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) rankings with a PCI score of 73.02, marking the fifth consecutive year the northern province has been at the top.