Business Vietnam set to become Southeast Asia renewable energy leader: conference With its abundant resources and soaring demand for clean energy, Vietnam is poised to become a regional leader in renewable energy, heard a recent conference organised by Forbes Vietnam.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,805 VND/USD on July 3, up 5 VND from the last working day of the previous week (June 30).

Business Becamex targets profit up 32% Investment and Industrial Development Corporation (Becamex) targets to earn a profit after tax of 2.26 trillion VND (95.8 million) this year, an increase of 32% compared to 2022, besides increasing charter capital to 20-30 trillion VND.

Business French firms eye maritime economic cooperation with Vietnam A seminar on boosting economic cooperation between French enterprises and Vietnam was held in Lorient city of the Bretagne region on June 30 by the Chamber of Commerce of Industry (CCI) of Morbihan province with the participation of representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy and Ministry of Trade and Investment Planning in France as well as local businesses.