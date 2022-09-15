Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A forum was held in Hanoi on September 15 to boost farm produce consumption connectivity in the Netherlands and Northern Europe.



Director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture Nguyen Minh Tien said Vietnam’s exports to Northern Europe and the Netherlands are impressive, especially rice, coffee, fruit and cashew nuts.



However, Vietnamese farm produce in the European Union only accounts for 4-5% of the 160 billion USD the bloc's imports.



Vietnamese Commercial Counsellor in Sweden Nguyen Thi Hoang Thuy said that Nordic people are increasingly favouring organic products that have less impact on the environment. They are also eating less meat and consuming more seafood and meat substitutes. Therefore, products with high protein content which could replace meat are easily accepted.



She asked firms to pay attention to environmental protection, the circular economy, sustainable production with social responsibility, and fair trade if they want to conquer Northern Europe. She suggested they focus on healthy, safe, organic, new, convenient and specialty products.



Director of VIEC Company based in the Netherlands Nhu Nguyen advised the Vietnamese enterprises to outline long-term strategies, promote marketing, and fully grasp the consumption and business culture of foreign partners./.