Hanoi (VNA) – FIFA has appointed Vietnamese female referee Le Thi Ly to officiate at the Maurice Revellor Tournament held in the framework of the 50th international Espoirs festival in France.



The Maurice Revellor Tournament is one of the oldest and most prestigious youth football competition in France. This year's event will take place from June 3-16, drawing the participation of 10 teams from Egypt, France, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Mexico, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine.



It is a good chance for the teams to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics and FIFA World Cup 2026 and 2030.



Nine referees and 18 assistant referees, all female, will oversee all 26 matches.



Most recently, Ly was appointed to the final round of the 2024 AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup in Uzbekistan./.