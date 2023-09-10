Vietnamese Festival held in Japan's Kanagawa prefecture
An art performance at the Vietnamese Festival in Kanagawa (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) - A Vietnamese Festival was held in Yokohama, the capital city of Kanagawa Prefecture of Japan on September 9, drawing a large number of visitors.
Addressing the event, Kanagawa Governor Kuroiwa Yuji highlighted the meaning of the event, marking the complete recovery of exchange and cooperation activities between the people of Vietnam and Japan in general and Kanagawa in particular after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu underlined that the festival is one of many activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan.
Themed "Connecting for future," the event aims to encourage people of the two countries to foster their connectivity under the motto of "Vietnam and Japan head to the future together and rise to the world".
The diplomat said he hopes the Kanagawa Festival in Vietnam slated for November will be a success
First held in 2015, the Vietnamese Festival in Kanagawa has become an annual event, contributing to strengthening solidarity and mutual understanding between people of the locality and Japan with Vietnam.
This year, the festival was held in the framework of the Vietnam Day in Kanagawa, which also includes various investment and tourism promotion activities.
More than 80 booths at the festival introduced the cuisine and traditional arts of Vietnam to Japanese. Intensive programmes on Vietnam tourism and culture exploration were also organised, along with a Japanese speech contest for international students in Kanagawa.
Located south of Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture has an area of 2,415 sq.m2 and a population of more than 9.2 million people, the second most populous in Japan. In recent years, the number of Vietnamese people living and working in Kanagawa has continuously increased, making Vietnamese the second largest foreign community out of 30,000 people from more than 170 countries/territories living here.
The festival will last through September 10./.