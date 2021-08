‘Memento Mori: Water’ has been named among 26 projects for the Asian Project Market (Photo courtesy of Marcus Manh Cuong Vu)

Hanoi (VNA) - Two Vietnamese films have been named among the 26 projects chosen for the Asian Project Market (APM) at this year’s Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) of the Republic of Korea.



The first one, titled ‘Memento Mori: Water’, is the second part of the Memento Mori trilogy directed by Marcus Manh Cuong Vu.



The series is based on true stories compiled in a book telling the experience of cancer patients.



Another Vietnamese project is ‘If wood could cry, it would cry blood’, which is the debut work by young director Nguyen Phan Linh Dan.



She has taken part in the making of various music videos and advertisements.



The 24th APM is scheduled to take place virtually on October 12-14 as part of the 2021 BIFF.



The APM is a co-production platform in Asia that offers emerging filmmakers the opportunity to meet international leading film professionals./.