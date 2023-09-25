Vietnamese firm eyes to make deeper inroads into Venezuela
The Venezuelan government is willing to create the most favourable conditions for Viglacera Corporation JSC of Vietnam to enter its market, considering this as a motivation to further strengthen the traditional friendship between the two countries, said Jorge Márquez, Minister of Office of the Presidency and Monitoring of Government Management of Venezuela.
At the working session between Viglacera's delegation and representatives from the Venezuelan Ministry of Industries and National Production (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Venezuelan government is willing to create the most favourable conditions for Viglacera Corporation JSC of Vietnam to enter its market, considering this as a motivation to further strengthen the traditional friendship between the two countries, said Jorge Márquez, Minister of Office of the Presidency and Monitoring of Government Management of Venezuela.
In a recent reception for a visiting delegation of the Vietnamese construction materials company, Márquez, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam-Venezuela Intergovernmental Joint Sub-committee, emphasised that in the context of Venezuela's ongoing recovery and economic diversification efforts to reduce its dependence on oil, there is great potential for cooperation in basic construction, especially in producing construction materials.
During a working session with the delegation, Venezuelan Minister of Industries and National Production José Félix Rivas Alvarado stressed that the friendship and cooperation between the two countries’ parties and states have developed fruitfully, noting that Vietnam and Venezuela are in the most favourable time to expand their cooperation in areas, including the construction industry.
At the working session with Minister of People's Power for Housing and Habitat of Venezuela Ildemaro Villarroel (Photo: VNA)
According to Viglacera Deputy General Director Tran Ngoc Anh, the firm is not only the largest producer of construction materials in Vietnam but is also listed among the top 20 global tile producers, which sells its products in over 40 countries worldwide, including markets with high-quality requirements such as the US, Europe, and Canada.
Regarding international cooperation, Viglacera has partnered with more than 500 businesses across the world. In Latin America, since 2018, the firm has invested in the Mariel Special Development Zone of Cuba, and at the same time, contributed capital to establish Sanvig - a joint venture company for producing construction materials in the country.
Anh expressed the desire that leaders of ministries and sectors of Venezuela will create favourable conditions for Viglacera to explore investment opportunities in the Latin American nation, and sell its products in the market.
During their working trip, the Viglacera delegation had a working session with Minister of People's Power for Housing and Habitat of Venezuela Ildemaro Villarroel, and representatives of the Venezuela-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (CAVENVIET), and the Venezuelan Association of small- and- medium-sized enterprises; and visited several businesses operating in the industry of construction materials./.