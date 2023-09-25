Business Vietnamese, Brazilian firms asked to work together to raise trade to 10 billion USD Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 24 asked Vietnamese and Brazilian businesses to concretise cooperation mechanisms with specific programmes and projects, with an aim to bring two-way trade turnover to 10 billion USD by 2025, and 15-20 billion USD by 2030 in a more balanced direction.

Business Nearly 50 Vietnamese companies join trade promotion event in India Nearly 50 enterprises from Vietnam attended a trade promotion and business matching programme on September 22-23 as part of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), held for the first time by the administration of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Business Enterprises expect easier access to credit Enterprises expected access to banking credit to be made easier to quench their thirst for capital during the process of recovering production and business.

Sci-Tech Semiconductors a future key industry of Vietnam To maintain a high growth rate of exports, it was necessary to target new trends, including semiconductors, said experts.