Business Vietnam’s railway freight transport to Europe affected by Russia – Ukraine conflict International railway freight transport between Vietnam and Europe along the route through China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus and Poland to Germany and Western European countries is likely to be affected if railways from Poland to Belarus stop operation, according to an official from the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR).

Business Hospitality, serviced apartment markets set to pick up The resumption of international flights and the borders reopening in March will not only benefit Vietnam’s hospitality sector but also drive demand for serviced apartments, according to Savills Vietnam.

Business Vinh Long to have five industrial zones by 2025 South Vinh Long province has announced plans to develop five industrial zones in 2021-25 with a total area of 1,700 ha.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on March 9 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,172 VND/USD on March 9, up 1 VND from the previous day.