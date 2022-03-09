Vietnamese firm joins investment promotion forum in Germany
An investment promotion forum to introduce potential and chances of Vietnam’s economic fields was held in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 8, seeing the participation of nearly 300 delegates.
Bamboo Airways and Lufthansa Technik strike a cooperation agreement at the forum (Photo: VNA)
It was part of activities in Germany to promote investment in Vietnam, which is underway until March 14.
Dang Chung Thuy from the Embassy of Vietnam said Germany is the largest trade partner of Vietnam in the European Union (EU) and Vietnam is the leading partner of Germany in Southeast Asia.
Numerous corporations in Vietnam have taken the initiative in boosting cooperation and meeting stringent requirements of the German and EU markets, including FLC Group.
He expressed his hope that the forum will open up chances for businesses of the countries to join hands, especially in fields that Vietnam holds huge potential in such as aviation, tourism, golf and resort real estate.
Chairman of the FLC Group Trinh Van Quyet said his group has been taking part in efforts to draw foreign investment to Vietnam, and Germany is among its target markets in Europe.
He said FLC Group’s carrier Bamboo Airways expects to expand its network to other German major localities alongside the current route linking with Frankfurt, turning the country into a leading market of the airline in Europe.
Bamboo Airways is keen to partner with German carriers to operate new routes, and with tourism companies so as to create an impulse for the development of future regular commercial flights to Germany and Europe at large, he added.
In addition to aviation, high-end products in resort tourism, golf and real estate of FLC Group attracted the attention of German investors, amid German tourists’ rising travel demand to Vietnam.
At the forum, Bamboo Airways inked three cooperation agreements with strategic partners in Germany, and is set to sign another on aircraft maintenance with the Air France Industries KLM Engineering and Maintenance.
The FLC Group will join similar activities to bolster investment in Vietnam this year. It is scheduled to take part in the Vietnam Week in the UK, slated for later this month./.