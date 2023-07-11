Politics Deputy PM receives Australian professor of energy, climate change Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received Professor of energy and climate change Frank Jotzo from the Australian National University in Hanoi on July 11.

Politics NA Standing Committee to convene 24th meeting on July 12 The 24th meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to open on July 12 and conclude on July 14 in Hanoi, the NA Office has announced.

Politics Authority requests Google to clearly show image of national flag in Truong Sa The Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has worked with representatives of Google to clarify whether it deleted or blurred the national flag of Vietnam in Truong Sa (Spratly) on its Google Maps and Google Earth apps, Le Quang Tu Do, head of the authority said on July 11.

Politics AMM-56: Vietnam, Laos coordinate closely at multilateral forums Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had a meeting with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 11 on the sideslines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings.