Politics Vietnam, Saudi Arabia intensify relations Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc has expressed his hope for stronger Vietnam-Saudi Arabia cooperative ties in the fields of diplomacy, economy, trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges, among others for mutual benefits as well as for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world.

Politics NA Chairman meets with Vietnamese community in Bangladesh National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Bangladesh on September 22 within the framework of his official visit to the South Asian country.

Politics Vietnam treasures friendship and cooperation with Burundi: PM Vietnam always attaches importance to promoting friendship and cooperation with African countries, including Burundi, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while meeting Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye in New York on September 22 as part of his trip to attend the high-level week of the 78th UN General Assembly.

Politics Vietnamese Government leader meets with US friends Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with US friends in New York on September 22 afternoon (local time) on the occasion of his trip to attend the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly.