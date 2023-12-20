Accordingly, Vietnam's best rated food include Pho, Banh hoi, Phu Quoc fish sauce, dragon fruit from Phan Thiet, and more.

Meanwhile, in the 100 Best Dishes category (100 most delicious dishes in the world), two typical Vietnamese dishes, Banh mi and Pho bo, were also named, ranked 14th and 100th, respectively.

Finally, in the Best Iconic food places category, Thin Lo Duc Pho restaurant, opened in 1979, was ranked 90th by TasteAtlas experts with its unique stir-fried rare beef Pho, imbued with flavour.

100 Best Cuisines in the World is a ranking within the framework of the annual Taste Atlas Awards, based on voting and scoring by culinary experts, chefs, and diners around the world./.

