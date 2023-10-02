Vietnamese football official continues to serve at AFC Executive Committee
President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan has been re-elected to represent the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Executive Committee in the 2023-2027 tenure.
According to the VFF, the decision was made at the AFF annual congress in 2023 that took place in Ho Chi Minh City on October 1.
This is the fourth consecutive working term that Tuan has served in the AFC Executive Committee. He was first elected to the committee in the 2011 – 2015 tenure.
During his working terms, he has received high evaluations from the AFC and its member organisations thanks to his valuable solutions for the growth of Asian football.
As the head of the AFC Competition Department, Tuan has been assigned to take charge of organisation work for many major football tournaments of Asia, including Asian Cup.
Recently, he headed the AFC management team for men and women’s football events at ASIAD 19.
Tuan is also a member of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Council and head of AFF Competition Committee.
During the AFF congress, participants elected Mariano V.Araneta Jr., Vice President of the Philippines Football Federation as AFF Vice President, completing the leadership of the federation with four Vice Presidents./.