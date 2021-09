Forward Nguyen Tien Linh (Photo: VNA)

He was named among three Vietnamese players to watch at the final qualifying round by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), alongside midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai and defender Que Ngoc Hai.Seven other Asian players on the image include Son Heung-min of the Republic of Korea, Yoshida Maya of Japan, Wu Lei of China and Mehdi Tarimi of Iran.Vietnam will begin their quest at the final round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers with a match against Saudi Arabia slated to kick off at 1am on September 3 (Vietnam time).This is the first time that they have advanced to the third and final round of the World Cup qualifiers./.