Culture - Sports Army Games 2021: Vietnam's chemistry team finishes “Safe Environment” competition The chemistry team of the Vietnam People’s Army on August 31 finished at the 4th place in the Relay Race, the last content of the “Safe Environment” category within the framework of the International Army Games 2021 at Korla military base in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Culture - Sports Contests of Army Games 2021 kicks off in Vietnam The Military Medical Relay Race and Sniper Frontier contests of the International Army Games started at National Military Training Centre No 4 in Hanoi on August 31.

Culture - Sports Painting exhibition features August Revolution victory An online exhibition is underway to introduce 18 paintings on historical events leading to the success of the August Revolution in 1945. We went along to take a look.

Culture - Sports Vietnam ready for first match of World Cup qualifiers’ final round All members of the national men’s football team are well prepared for the first match in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers against Saudi Arabia, which is slated to kick off at 1am on September 3 (Vietnam time).