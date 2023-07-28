Vietnamese footwear products introduced in India
Visitors explore Vietnamese footwear products at the IIFF (Photo: VNA)New Delhi (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade Office in India on July 27 launched the Vietnamese booth at the 7th India International Footwear Fair (IIFF) in New Delhi, popularising products of Binh Tien Imex Corp., Pte., Ltd (Biti’s) and Emall Trade and Service Corporation.
The launching ceremony drew Vice Director of Asian-African Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade Do Quoc Hung; Vietnamese Trade Counselor in India Bui Trung Thuong; President of Global Trade and Technology Council of India Gaurav Gupta; President of the World Sikh Chamber of Commerce Parmeet Singh Chadha; and a number of Indian and Vietnamese businesses.
The IIFF is the leading footwear industry event in South Asia and one of the largest and most important footwear industry fairs in India. The event attracts a large number of businesses, manufacturers, traders and importers from all over the world. It offers a chance for businesses to introduce their products and approach the Indian market as well as others in the world.
Binh Tien, a reputable firm of Vietnam, has exported its products to more than 40 countries, including China, Japan, Italy, France, the UK, the US and Russia. It is seeking to enter the Indian market through B2B (Business to Business) methods and expectedly B2C (Business to Consumer) format in the future.
Meanwhile, EMall, with the brand names of Pierre Cardin Shoes and Oscar Fashion, has clinched its firm foundation in the footwear, accessory and leather in Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos with a system of over 100 shops. Through the fair, the company aims to seek partners who are retailers and distributors of leather shoes in the Indian market with a middle class of 600 million people.
The IIFF is a good opportunity for Vietnamese firm to explore the latest trends and seek partners, thus expanding their connections in the footwear industry.
Along with exhibiting products, the IIFF also includes seminars and forums for businesses to exchange experience. The fair will run until July 29./.