Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on July 28 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,744 VND/USD on July 28, up 8 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam Grand Sale 2023 to last for month The Vietnam Grand Sale 2023 will take place across the country from December 4, 2023 to January 1, 2024.

Business Annual Vietnam - Laos trade fair opens The Vietnam - Laos trade fair (VIETLAO EXPO 2023), the largest annual trade promotion event co-organised by the countries’ ministries of industry and trade, opened in the Lao capital city of Vientiane on July 27.

Business Vietnam, Japan foster trade cooperation The Vietnamese Government and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) always treasure trade cooperation with Japan, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan told Governor of Japan’s Wakayama prefecture Kishimoto Shuhei during a working session in Hanoi on July 27.