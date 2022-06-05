Business Vietnam persists with Doi Moi, door-opening and integration policy: PM The 4th Vietnam Economic Forum has affirmed the correct and effective policy of the Party and State on pursuing Doi Moi (renewal), building an independent, self-reliant economy in combination with proactive and active international integration, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at the forum on June 5.

Business Domestic firms to receive consultations on wooden furniture export to Canada The Ho Chi Minh City Handicraft and Woodworking Association (HAWA) plans to organise a session to give consultations to domestic businesses on exporting furniture and interior decorating products to Canada, a promising market for Vietnam, on June 7.

Business PM Pham Minh Chinh attends 4th Vietnam Economic Forum Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the high-level session at the 4th Vietnam Economic Forum on the theme : ‘Building an independent and self-reliant economy associated with integration in the new normal stage’ on June 5.

Business Firms join hands in training human resources The Vietnam - International Entrepreneurs Connection Club (VIENC) and the American International School Vietnam (AISVN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in training.