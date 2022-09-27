At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly’s Committee for Judicial Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong worked with Chairwoman of the Legal Committee Elisabeth Winkelmeier-Becker and representatives of the Committee on Internal Affairs of the German Bundestag in Berlin on September 26 to discuss bilateral cooperation in lawmaking and legal enforcement.

Cuong said the Vietnamese NA and Committee for Judicial Affairs in particular want to expand friendship and parliamentary cooperation with countries in the world, including Germany which is one of the most important partners of Vietnam in Europe.

The Committee for Judicial Affairs is looking to learn experience from the German Bundestag’s Legal Committee and Committee on Internal Affairs, thus helping to promote ties between the two legislatures and deepen relations in all spheres between the two countries, he said.

Winkelmeier-Becker briefed the Vietnamese delegation about activities of the German Bundestag and its legislative experience as well as the apparatus and operations of the Legal Committee.

She agreed with the Vietnamese NA’s Committee for Judicial Affairs on the need to enhance human rights protection and fight corruption. She also expressed her wish for both sides to hold in-depth dialogues on issues of shared concern.

Earlier, the Vietnamese delegation held discussions with Vice President of the Hessen State Parliament Heike Hofman, Minister of Justice of Hessen State Roman Poseck, and the Goethe University’s Institute for Law and Finance in Frankfurt./.