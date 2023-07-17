Nguyen Thi Huyen and her teammates celebrate their victory in the women's 4x400m relay at Asian Athletics Championship 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.(Photo: VOV)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese track and field team won the first gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, which wrapped up on July 16 in Thailand.

The team consisted of Nguyen Thi Ngoc, Hoang Thi Minh Hanh, Nguyen Thi Huyen, and Nguyen Thi Hang.

Nguyen Thi Huyen's good performance in the third run helped the Vietnamese team set the record with a time of 3 minutes and 32.36 seconds.



The Sri Lankan team finished second with a time of 3 minutes 33.27 seconds and India ranked third, reaching the finish line after 3 minutes and 33.73 seconds.

In addition, Nguyen Thi Huong won another bronze medal in the women's triple jump with a record of 13m68.

With these achievements, the "golden girls" of Vietnamese athletics have received encouragement and congratulations from fans.

Young Talent Support Fund and Tien Phong Newspaper said they will award the team 90 million VND (3,800 USD); Vietcontent company 50 million VND; Vietnam Athletics Federation 60 million VND; Nguyen Trung Hinh, General Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Athletics Federation, 20 million VND, among others.

Besdies, each coach and athlete who brought home gold in the women's 4x400m event will also be rewarded with an additional 70 million VND.

The Vietnamese athletes had also secured a gold medal in the same event at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May with a time of 3 minutes 33.05 seconds.

The 2023 Asian Athletics Championships took place from July 12-16 at Thailand's Suphachalasai Stadium with the participation of athletes from more than 40 countries. The tournament is considered to be one of the qualifiers for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris./.