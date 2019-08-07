Vietnamese Grandmaster Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son (Source: vnexpress.net)

- Vietnamese Grandmaster Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son came 10th at the Belt and Road China Hunan International Chess Open 2019, which concluded in China on August 6.Son, who has an Elo rating of 2636, tied with Zhou Jianchao of China (Elo 2608) after 23 moves.With three wins, five draws and one loss, Son finished the tournament with 5.5 points.Son walked away with a cash prize of 2,500 USD and added a total of seven Elo points.Meanwhile, Le Quang Liem, the nation’s highest-ranked chess player, found himself in poor form and was only able to earn five points with a record of two wins, six draws and one loss, coming in 28th position overall.Grandmaster Liem lost 18 Elo points as a result of his poor performances.The country’s two leading chess players will next compete at the Chess World Cup 2019 in Russia in early September.-VNA