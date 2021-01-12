Vietnamese goalkeeper tops clean sheet list among ASEAN leagues
Tran Nguyen Manh of Viettel FC is the leading goalkeeper in terms of having the most clean sheets in domestic leagues throughout ASEAN during 2020, according to statistics compiled by ASEAN Football.
(Source: VOV)
Manh shares the leading position with Thai goalie Chatchai Budprom of BG Pathung United FC in the Thai League 1, with each keeping 10 clean sheets in their respective domestic leagues last year, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
The outstanding performances displayed by Manh in goal helped Viettel FC win their first V.League 1 championship title and earned them a direct spot to enter the group stage of the upcoming AFC Champions League.
Ko Ko Naing of Myanmar’s Hanthawady United FC came third in the list after keeping nine clean sheets.
Meanwhile, Vietnamese goalkeeper Pham Van Phong of Sai Gon FC came in fourth with eight clean sheets, sharing the spot with Bui Tan Truong of Hanoi FC and Japanese goalie Kei Okawa of Albirex Niigata FC.
Vietnamese goalkeeper Nguyen Van Hoang of Song Lam Nghe An FC came in just behind the trio after keeping seven clean sheets./.