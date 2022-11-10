Vietnamese grandmaster to rival at Champions Chess Tour Finals
Le Quang Liem (Source: thanhnien.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Top-ranked grandmaster Le Quang Liem is to participate in the final round of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Finals from November 14-20.
The tournament is an all-play-all round robin, gathering eight elite stars, including newly-crowned Tour 2022 Champion Magnus Carlsen and three-time US Champion Wesley So.
Liem is currently at the 20th place in global ranking. He is now ranked fourth in the overall Tour leaderboard, earning a total prize money of 95,500 USD.
The Meltwater Champions Chess Tour is the world’s first year-long online chess series designed to determine the world’s best chess player over a full season of competitive online chess./.