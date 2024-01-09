Culture - Sports 2023 a successful year of Vietnam’s cultural diplomacy at UNESCO: Ambassador 2023 was a successful year for Vietnam’s multilateral external relations and cultural diplomacy at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), according to former Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van.

Culture - Sports Bac Ninh hosts regional qualifying tennis event The International Tennis Federation (ITF) Asia 14 & Under Development Championship 2024 Regional qualifying – South, Southeast and East Asia was kicked off on January 7 in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

Videos Vibrant spring festival welcoming in the Year of the Dragon More than 80 creative works depicting images of dragons - the zodiac sign for 2024 - are on show in Thu Duc city in Ho Chi Minh City. Let’s take a look!