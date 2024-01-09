Vietnamese grandmaster wins Bullet Brawl chess tournament
Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Tuan Minh has emerged victorious in this year’s first weekly Bullet Brawl arena, an online tournament where titled players competed for a piece of the 1,000 USD prize fund.
Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Tuan Minh (Source: Vietnamchess)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese Grandmaster Le Tuan Minh has emerged victorious in this year’s first weekly Bullet Brawl arena, an online tournament where titled players competed for a piece of the 1,000 USD prize fund.
First held in July 2023, the event, featuring Chess.com's top bullet specialists, takes place every Saturday. Adhering to the rules, each player is given a mere 1-minute time limit for each game.
The results spoke volumes as Minh secured 58 wins, 5 draws, and 14 losses, clinching the top spot overall with an impressive 193 points.
Minh's stellar performance saw him surpass the world's Number 3 player and last year's champion Hikaru Nakamura of the US who managed 57 wins, 7 draws, and 16 losses.
Born in 1996, Minh holds the third position among the top Vietnamese players, trailing behind Le Quang Liem and Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son. He is renowned within the chess community for achieving remarkable success in rapid and bullet chess tournaments on leading online platforms. In 2022, Minh was crowned a Grandmaster, becoming the 13th individual in Vietnam to receive this honour./.