Vietnamese green products showcased at int’l food trade fair
Vietnam’s environmentally friendly agricultural products are on display at the Anuga 2023 – International Food Industry Trade Fair, which is taking place in Kohn city, Germany on October 7-11.
High-quality Vietnamese rice on display at the trade fair (Photo: VNA)Berlin (VNA) – Vietnam’s environmentally friendly agricultural products are on display at the Anuga 2023 – International Food Industry Trade Fair, which is taking place in Kohn city, Germany on October 7-11.
Themed “Sustainable Growth”, the trade fair drew the participation of some 7,800 businesses from 200 countries and territories across the globe, including over 80 Vietnamese firms who brought to the event their high-quality seasoning, vegetables, rice, honey, processed food, among others.
Speaking at a ceremony to open the Vietnamese booths at Anuga 2023, Director of the Trade Promotion Agency Vu Ba Phu said that prestigious trade fairs like Anuga help Vietnamese enterprises expand their markets, and seek new business opportunities, while creating a good opportunity for them to update the market trend, learn experience from partners to improve product quality and better competitive edge.
An array of activities are organised on the sidelines of the trade fair by the Trade Promotion Agency, helping Vietnamese firms promote their brands and enhance trade connectivity, Phu stressed.
Particularly, throughout the trade fair, Vietnamese enterprises get a deeper insight into the global market and its new standards, including “green” and “sustainable” standards, as well as green transition in production and export over the past time, he added.
The Trade Promotion Agency has given warning related to market trends to Vietnamese exporters, in which the agency highlighted that without promotion of study and green transition, Vietnamese businesses are not able to break their products into stringent markets such as the EU, the US and Japan in the next 3-5 years due to failure to satisfy their green standards.
With a view to supporting businesses to meet the standards, the agency has worked with international organisations and experts to give consultancies to the firms in promoting green transition in production and consumption./.