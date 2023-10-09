Videos Good news for Vietnam’s tra fish exports to US Vietnam’s tra fish exports to the US are expecting a better outlook in the remaining months of this year after getting some good news.

Business Petrovietnam leads SOEs in terms of profits from overseas projects Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc has recently submitted a comprehensive report to the National Assembly, detailing the oversea investment landscape of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in 2022.

Business AMRO revises up Vietnam's 2023 GDP growth amid regional challenges The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) has just revised the growth forecast for Vietnam’s economy in 2023, increasing it to 4.7% from the previous 4.4% stated in the July report.

Videos Traditional craft products helping develop local economy Xieng hamlet in the central province of Nghe An is renowned for its fermented mixed-leaf wine, a traditional beverage made by the Thai ethnic minority in Vietnam. The drink is made from 20 to 30 different types of plants and herbs and boasts various health benefits.