Vietnamese gymnastics athletes striving to win Paris Olympics berths
Vietnamese athletes are eyeing to enter the final round of the Cottbus FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, to be held in the German city from February 22-25, so as to win tickets to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.
At the first stop on this year’s FIG Apparatus World Cup circuit held in Cairo, Egypt on February 15-18, the Vietnamese athletes, namely Nguyen Van Khanh Phong, Dang Ngoc Xuan Thien, Van Vy Luong and Trinh Hai Khang, had unsatisfactory performances.
Their coach Truong Minh Sang said that their minor faults at these competitions can be addressed to gain better results at upcoming ones.
After Cairo, the World Cup will come to Baku of Azerbaijan and Doha of Qatar./.