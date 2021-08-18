Politics Japanese Communist Party's chief hails Vietnam’s concerted efforts against COVID-19 Chairman of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Kazuo Shii praised the concerted efforts of the Vietnamese Party, Government and people in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic during a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam on August 17.

Politics Bac Giang honoured with Labour Order for anti-pandemic achievements President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 18 paid a working visit to the northern province of Bac Giang and presented a third-class Labour Order to the provincial Party Organisation, administration and people, making it the first locality in the country to be awarded by the State leader for achievements in COVID-19 prevention and control.

Politics FM vows to work for fastest access to vaccines against COVID-19 Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, who heads the Working Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Diplomacy, has stressed the group's resolve to promote vaccine diplomacy for the country's fastest access to COVID-19 vaccines and medical equipment and drugs to treat the disease.

Politics Ambassador suggests ways to strengthen ties with Russian oblast Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi paid a working visit to Kaluga oblast on August 17, with economic cooperation among the focuses of the trip.